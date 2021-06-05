Atria Investments LLC Sells 11,409 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,832 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,001,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 278,408 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,897,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,190,000.

SPHB stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22.

