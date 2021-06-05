Aua Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

