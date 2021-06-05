Auctus (AUC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77,657.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $77,657.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00076079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00111336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.77 or 0.01011037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.09970249 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,818,740 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.