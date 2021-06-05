Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.76 ($85.60).

NDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

ETR NDA opened at €79.14 ($93.11) on Friday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €51.62 ($60.73) and a 1-year high of €80.32 ($94.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €74.00.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

