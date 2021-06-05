Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $197.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

