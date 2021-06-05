Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of NML opened at $5.07 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

