Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,138 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.