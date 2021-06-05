Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

AZRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $8,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 147,765 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRE opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.