B. Riley Comments on Soligenix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

