BABB (BAX) Market Cap Hits $36.57 Million

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. BABB has a market capitalization of $36.57 million and $887,438.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BABB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BABB Profile

BABB (CRYPTO:BAX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,537,300,000 coins. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com . BABB’s official message board is medium.com/@BABB . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

Buying and Selling BABB

