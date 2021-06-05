Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,451.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,311.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,453.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.