Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,097,676 shares of company stock worth $593,477,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

