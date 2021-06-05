Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $13.41 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

