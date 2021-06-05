Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

