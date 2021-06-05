Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.27

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 19334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Banco Santander by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

