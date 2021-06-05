Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Constantine Iordanou Acquires 639 Shares

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £562.32 ($734.67).

Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Constantine Iordanou acquired 15,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

On Friday, May 28th, Constantine Iordanou purchased 73,098 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

LON:BOCH opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.65. The stock has a market cap of £374.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.