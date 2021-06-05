Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

