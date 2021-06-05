Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $233.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

