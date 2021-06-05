Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.73 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

