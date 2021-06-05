Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.30 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $98.21 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $98.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

