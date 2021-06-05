Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock worth $19,293,170. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

