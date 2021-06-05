Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,254 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

BSX stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.