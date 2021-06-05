Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 5,414 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 394.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $113.29 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

