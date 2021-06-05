Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,184 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $20.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

