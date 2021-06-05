Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

