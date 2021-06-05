Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PTC were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 657,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,492,000 after buying an additional 197,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $149.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

