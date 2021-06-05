Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,800 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,620 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,045. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

