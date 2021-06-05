Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 729 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $76.84 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

