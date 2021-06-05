Barings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,334 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 2.0% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Baidu worth $82,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.21. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

