Barings LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,279 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $98.42 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62.

