Barings LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 232.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after buying an additional 3,056,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $56,182,000.

BKLN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.