Barings LLC Purchases 2,561,931 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 876.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561,931 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 1.0% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $39,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $9.22 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.