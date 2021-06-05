Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 490,708 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.
JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.