Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 490,708 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

