Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €68.48 ($80.56). Basf shares last traded at €68.35 ($80.41), with a volume of 1,488,623 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion and a PE ratio of -276.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

