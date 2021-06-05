Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after buying an additional 369,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

