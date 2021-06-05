Beacon Securities Comments on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 31st. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.55.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.80 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

