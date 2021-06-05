Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $40.38 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

