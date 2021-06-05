Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $224.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $227.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.