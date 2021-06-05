Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Brady by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Brady by 0.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Brady by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $104,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

