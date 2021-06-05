Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 50,132 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,387. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

