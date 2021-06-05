Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after acquiring an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after buying an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $240.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

