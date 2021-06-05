Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124,534 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.32% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $929,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.66. The stock had a trading volume of 880,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,994. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.