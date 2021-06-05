Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

