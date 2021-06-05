Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 474 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.70.

