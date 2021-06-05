Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,511,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $200,400,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $134.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

