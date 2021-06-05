Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

