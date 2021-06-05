Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

