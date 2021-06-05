Bitcoin Interest Market Cap Tops $374,080.59 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 68.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $374,080.59 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 131.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00419675 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00279263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00156744 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.