BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Tops $1.98

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00005536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00299098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00246063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.01146235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,740.73 or 1.00115766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

