Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BSM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

